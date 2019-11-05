Bowie athlete Bailey Grant signs with Kansas State

By JORDAN NEAL

Bowie High School athlete Bailey Grant signed her letter of intent to the Kansas State University rowing team on Wednesday.

It caps a strange senior year for Grant, who recovered from an ACL injury during the summer to play for the girl’s basketball team and decided to go out for the softball team despite having not played since junior high.

“She came out and was one of our better pitchers without any work or anything,” softball Coach Brant Farris said. “The muscle memory was there and all the hard work, so I think she will apply that same hard work into learning how to row. She is very good at adapting. After two knee surgeries, getting used to a brace and all the small things that come with that. She will do great things at K-State.” Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.