Bowie City Council meets on Monday

Numerous new items of business will be examined by the Bowie City Council when its meets at 6 p.m. on May 13.

A public hearing will open the meeting on a request from the Bowie Economic Development Corporation to rezone a portion of the Bowie Business Park, 123.09 acres, blocks 14, 35 and 36 from industrial heavy I-2 to commercial and light industrial I-1. An action item is listed on the agenda to vote on this request.

New business begins with a presentation from Enterprise on fleet management. City Manager Bert Cunningham has been talking with the officials about possible programs for the city fleet and potential savings.

Council Tami Buckmaster has made a request to change utility bill due dates.

An ordinance adopting the water conservation and drought contingency plan for the city will be presented. This relates to an annual review of the plan and any necessary updates. Read the full story in the weekend News.