Bowie FFA presents awards

05/15/2019 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Caleb Miller received the Dekalb Award as the outstanding senior ag science student, Don Crescenzo Memorial Scholarship and Bowie FFA Scholarship in honor of Kenneth Shackelford and one of two Bryant Whitaker Memorial Scholarship recipients. Emily Hanson presented the plaque. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

Bowie High School’s FFA Chapter presented its annual parent/student banquet last Thursday presented awards to its top members and honoring its community supporters. See all the winners in your mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)

