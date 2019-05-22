Bowie, Nocona public pools prepare for summertime

Montague County’s public swimming pools are gearing up to open within the next week as the summer season officially begins.

In Bowie the city pool at Pelham Park will have Splash Day from 1-5 p.m. on May 27 with free swimming for everyone.

The pool will be open 1-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Daily cost is $3.

Water aerobics begins June 10 with classes Monday-Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Cost is $2.

Family Nights will be Mondays starting June 24 from 7-9 p.m. Swim lessons will be announced.

Summer Rec begins June 3 and runs through June 28. Youngsters ages 5-15 are invited to attend from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday.

Cost is $2 per day or $25 for a Summer Rec pass. Youngsters will play supervised games and of course swimming.

Permission forms are

available at the city office and must be presented the first day attending.

In Nocona, the Indian Swimmin’ Hole will open on June 3. Cost to swim is $4 a day. The pool will be open 1-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Nocona Independent School District operates the pool. There are many new activities this year including Toddler Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. for children ages 0-4; Flick-N’Float which is a swim and movie event; sunset swims; swim lessons and party rental.