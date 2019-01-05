Bowie softball loses bi-district series to Brock

The Bowie Lady Rabbits’ season came to an end as they lost both games to Brock in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Both games ended before seven innings were played as the Lady Eagles won 11-1 and 10-0, showing why they won the district title and earned a number one seed.

It did not take long for Brock to take it to Bowie in the first inning of game one. The Lady Rabbits did not help themselves as they committed three errors to go along with three hits in the first inning that netted the Lady Eagles five runs.

On offense Carrington Davis drew a two out walk, but the other three batters struck out as Bowie fell behind 5-0 after one inning.

Another error and a couple of hit batters did not help as Brock scored three runs in the second inning to add to its lead to make it 8-0. Alexa Holzer led things off with a single, but she was picked off at first. Jasmine Jones was able to get on base by laying down a popped up bunt that took a weird spin when it landed.

She stole second base to get herself into scoring position, but two strikeouts followed to end the scoring chance.

The Lady Eagles failed to score in the third inning. After a leadoff single, three straight pop outs were induced. Two more strikeouts followed for the Lady Rabbits on offense. Addie Farris drew a walk with one out, but that is where she stayed.

The fourth inning saw Brock’s offense get back on track. A two-run home run and an RBI single scored three runs to improve the Lady Eagles lead to 11-0. Bowie’s batters were struck out as the game advanced to the fifth inning.

Brock loaded the bases up and were threatening to score, but the Lady Rabbits stopped them. Needing to score at least two runs to keep the game going, Chelsey Ketchum led off with a walk.

Kylie Fleming followed with a line drive to right field to put runners at the corners. After a strikeout, Bowie went for a double steal. The Lady Eagles tried to prevent second base being taken, but Fleming was safe. This allowed Ketchum to score from third base to cut the lead to 11-1. Unfortunately, two strikeouts followed to end the first game after five innings.

The second game was played Friday night, with the possibility of game three following if the Lady Rabbits could tie up the series. Bowie looked like it was going to start much better. Farris led off with a walk and Season Eudey followed with a bunt for a base hit.

Three groundouts followed and the runners were left stranded on second and third base. Brock took the lead 2-0 as it scored two runs on four hits and one walk.

The Lady Rabbits drew a walk in the second inning, but that was all. The Lady Eagles added four more runs with a two RBI single, a fielding error and sacrifice ground out to go up 6-0.

The third inning was much of the same. A drawn walk was all Bowie could summon on offense. Brock was limited to one run on an RBI single to increase its lead to 7-0.

Ketchum was able to get on second base thanks to an error in right field. Unfortunately, that is where she stayed as the next batter grounded out.

The Lady Eagles scored three runs thanks to two base hits and an error to put the lead 10-0. The Lady Rabbits would need to score at least one run to continue its season.

With two outs, Eudey was able to get on base due to an error at shortstop. Next batter Carrington Davis hit a single to right field that put runners at the corners. The season did come to an end though as a strikeout followed for the third out.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.