Bowie wins its warm-up game

The Bowie Jackrabbits hosted a warm-up game on Monday against Windthorst in preparation of their upcoming playoff series.

Despite playing their last game seven days ago, the Jackrabbits were able to pull of a close 4-3 win in dramatic fashion.

The Trojans took the lead in the second inning, scoring three runs thanks to some walks, an error and some given up steals.

Bowie could not string enough hits together until the sixth inning, when RBIs from Cooper Little, Braden Armstrong and Zane Bell tied the game at 3-3.

In the final inning, Kash Stockard led off with a single. He made his way to third and with two outs, a wild pitch allowed him to score the winning run 4-3.

The Jackrabbits play at Boyd for game one at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Same time at Bowie on Friday for game two.