Commissioners move May 27 meeting to Friday

Due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court moved its regular meeting to 9 a.m. on May 24.

Following the routine monthly items of minutes and bills, the court will consider scheduling a public hearing regarding the adoption of updated subdivision rules and a mobile home rental community regulation.

The court has been working on updating the rules for the past several months and two public hearings are required before any vote on the rules. Primary changes center on the requirements for property size and well placement.

Commissioners also will begin the budget process with a workshop.

Other topics on Friday’s agenda include: Mitigation plan update; request unclaimed property capitol credits for counties from the Texas Comptroller; reappoint Gregory Ross to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation; precinct four to enter the Allen Chamberlin property on Childers Road to clean a waterway; and consider budget amendment for precinct four to transfer funds from gravel royalty to part-time.