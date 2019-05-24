Culvert to be replaced near Bulcher

The contractor is expected to start work May 28 on replacing a culvert on Farm-to-Market Road 373, three miles east of FM 2382 in the Bulcher area.

FM 373 will be closed while the new culvert is installed. This construction is part of a $2.9 million project to widen culverts and portions of FM 373 from U.S. Highway 82 in Muenster to FM 2382 north of Saint Jo.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said only local traffic will able to get into the immediate construction area. Residents on the west side of the culvert may use FM 2382 to get to their property, while neighbors on the east side will use FM 373.

Message boards will verify and warn motorists of the closure. The job is scheduled to start May 28 after it was delayed due to weather from its initial start on May 13. The project will continue until finished.

TxDOT officials emphasized this job is completely dependent on good weather. It will be rescheduled or take longer to complete if bad weather moves into the area.