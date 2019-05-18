Dunn honored at Bowie sports banquet

Kirby Dunn was inducted into the Bowie High School’s Hall of Honor at the beginning of the sports banquet on Tuesday night. Dunn shared with the audience the importance of perseverance that helped him not just with his successes on the track, but in a battle for his life.

He was born in 1988 to parents Chris and Karla Dunn. He is a 2006 graduate of Bowie High School. He was an exceptional student athlete attending Bowie and Wayland Baptist University (as were his siblings, Kendra and Kevin).

During high school he was a six-time district champion in cross country and track. He won the regional championship and was a state qualifier in the 1600 meter run and a two time state qualifier in cross country.

Dunn was recognized with Academic All District honors in basketball, track and cross country. He also participated in PALS, band, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and selected to the National Honor Society. Dunn was the valedictorian of the class of 2006.

He attended Wayland Baptist University on an academic and track scholarship and participated in track from 2006-2010. During his career he established 11 school records including the indoor 800 meter, indoor 1,000 meter (six times), indoor DMR – Distance Medley Relay (two times), outdoor mile and outdoor DMR. In November 2011, he was diagnosed with stage 3b testicular cancer. Dunn had multiple tumors found in his lymphatic system, spreading all the way up the spine, lung wall and trachea.

Five cycles of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries proved successful and he was cancer free from September 2012 to 2016.

A recurrence of cancer in October of 2016 required four more cycles of chemotherapy, two stem-cell transplants, another surgery and complications requiring 3 more surgeries to save his lower left leg before beating cancer the second time.

