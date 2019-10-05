Erma “Peggy” Morgan

April 2, 1928 – May 7, 2019

BOWIE – Peggy Morgan, 91,died on May 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 12 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on May 13 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. Ron Abbott officiating.

Burial will follow at Bolivar Cemetery in Sanger.

Morgan was the second child of seven children born to John and Erma (Ward) Bell. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Seldom Seen, MD.

She married Frank Morgan in Phoenix on Sept. 3, 1949. They were married for 36 years. They had six children who blessed them with a multitude of grandbabies.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Bowie.

She was very proud of earning her high school diploma with honors at the age of 79. As a member of Westlawn Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL for more than 10 years, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and planned and organized annual senior trips to the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank and their son, Ronald; her brother, Johnny and her sister, Betty.

She is survived by her children, Linda Morgan, Kansas, Wanda Morgan, Bowie, Roger Morgan, Fort Worth, Gordon Morgan, Bowie and Marjorie Millican, Torrington, WY; two brothers, Harry and Bobby Bell; two sisters, Deanna and Suzanne Bell, 13 grandsons; eight granddaughters; 19 great grandsons; 19 great granddaughters; five great-great grandsons; two great-great granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.