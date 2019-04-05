Falls Town Flyers have first home game

The first pro soccer team in Wichita Falls will kick-off its home opener on May 4 against FC Lubbock at 6 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

As a part of the newly formed US Arena Pro Soccer League, FC Wichita Falls was announced back in December. The newly named Falls Town Flyers club named former Midwestern State University standout Brandon Swartzendruber as head coach.

The club held local tryouts back in February and tried to draw the local talent from the Wichita Falls area and former MSU players.

With an emphasis on entertainment, the arena soccer, five-on-five format will sure to delight the staunch soccer haters who balk at watching 0-0 game for 90 minutes.

The Bowie News is a media partner with FC Wichita Falls. Look for ticket giveaways to the future home games in upcoming issues.