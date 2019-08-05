First women in agriculture workshop set for May 17

From the classroom to the farm to the boardroom, women in agriculture are helping to pave the way for a better future. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Montague County is offering workshops for women to foster their thirst for knowledge.

Women play an important role and here in Montague county we will be offering the first workshop for women on May 17 at the Wellington State Bank in Bowie from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is vital to make sure this and future generations of women are educated, encouraged and empowered to take on the challenges of meeting the world’s growing food, fuel and fiber needs.

According to the 2012 Census of Agriculture, nearly one million women are working America’s lands.

Together, these women are generating $12.9 billion in annual agricultural sales. In Texas, we have over 120,000 female farmers working 43 million acres, making up 33 percent of Texas farmers, with an $818 million economic impact.

The goal is to get you started with some of the public entities that can play a vital role for women to include the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Others who will be attending include staff from the Montague County Tax Appraisal Office and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.

Light lunch will be served for those who RSVP by May 15 by calling 940-894-2831 or email: j-hansard@tamu.edu.