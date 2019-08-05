Flyers win home opener 17-3

A week after losing its opening game at Amarillo, Football Club Wichita Falls made it a happy home opener by dominating FC Lubbock on Saturday.

The Falls Town Flyers took what they could from their 12-7 loss and put it all together to blow out the Renegades 17-3 in front of a home crowd of more than 1,000 spectators.

In FC Wichita Falls first game, not a lot of time had been spent practicing in an arena setting.

“We used that experience and took this last week to really train hard on some key concepts and get all of us on the same page as far as game plan and strategy,” Coach Brandon Swartzendruber said.

It paid off as the Flyers dominated.

“Last night, individual effort and willingness to work back for each other defensively was a major factor to leading us to such a convincing win,” Swartzendruber said.

