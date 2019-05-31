Frank Schuette
May 12, 1955 – May 27, 2019
MONTAGUE – Frank Schuette, 64, died on May 27, 2019 in Montague, TX.
A private family service will be at a later date.
Schuette was born on May 12, 1955 in Springfield, IL to John and Marcella Lueken Schuette. He was self-employed owning a cleaning and maintenance business, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his children, Stacy Schuette, Laura Schuette and Lucas Schuette, all from Effingham, IL; sister, Tammy Brown, Montague; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
