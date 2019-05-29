Free fishing day on June 1

Texas offers a Free Fishing Day on the first Saturday in June every year to help kick off National Fishing and Boating Week. On this day anglers can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and other organizations are hosting many free events around the state on Saturday, June 1, 2019, to provide fun, high quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages.

Here are some fun ways families can celebrate Free Fishing Day in Texas:

Try saltwater fishing from a pier – Wheelchair accessible fishing piers are available for public use up and down the coast. Fishing piers are a great place for the whole family to try saltwater fishing without the need for boat. Public access sites can be found in each bay system here.

Compete in a catfishing tournament – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens is celebrating Free Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 with free admission, free food and drinks and free entry into a kid’s catfish tournament with all tackle and bait provided.

Go Fishing in the City – TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide urban angling access for the entire family across the state. In all, 19 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes provide a great opportunity to catch channel catfish in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Bryan-College Station, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

Attend a Fishing Rodeo – Lake Arrowhead State Park near Wichita Falls is celebrating Free Fishing Day by hosting the 25th Annual Mark Howell Memorial Fishing Rodeo 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1. The event includes a Kid Fish and Adult Rough Fish contest. Fishing supplies such as poles and tackle will be available from the tackle loaner program while supplies last. Check the Texas State Park alerts page before you go to check for closures.