Gold-Burg’s Williams retiring

Gold-Burg boy’s athletic director Gordon Williams has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year after two years leading the Bears.

Williams coached the football team to a playoff appearance this past season, the program’s first since 2013.

The boy’s basketball program also competed well in a tough district, coming just short of making the playoffs in both seasons.

With three grandkids, Williams and his wife Kim, the principal, want to spend more time with them after both working jobs that require long hours.

“More than anything else, we just need a little bit more flexibility with our time,” Williams said. “When you’re coaching and you are principal it’s demanding and we are just not being able to see the grandkids enough and that’s pretty important to us.”

Williams had to adjust his knowledge in learning the six-man format in football his first year, but from the beginning he was able to get the trust from his players.

“They welcomed me in and made me their coach in a short amount of time,” Williams said. “They trusted me and I was able to develop some great relationships.”

The thing that Williams will miss most is not the games, the preparation or the practices.

“My favorite part of the job is being around those kids every day,” Williams said. “Being a part of their lives and them being a part of mine.”

