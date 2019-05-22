Macie Hamner has been named the 2019 Bowie Educational Foundation Scholarship winner, with Zachary Logan the alternate.
The BEF board members announced their selections this week. Hamner is the daughter of Mitchell Hamner, and Alicia Hamner, both of Bowie.
As the 2019 scholarship recipient, Hamner will be awarded a $25,000 scholarship providing $3,125 per semester across four years. She plans on attending Midwestern State University to student education.
Logan will receive a $10,000 scholarship that is $1,250 per semester across four years. Zachary Logan is the son of Jonathan and
Hamner named BEF 2019 scholarship winner
