There was a joint Montague/Clay County 4-H Horse Show last weekend at the Montague County Cowboy Church. (Right) Champion halter mare went to Emily Byler and champion halter gelding to Paden Jarosz. Other prize winners: Stock horse high point senior, Spencer Jarosz, junior, Paden Jarosz; roping high point senior, Dane Lancaster, and junior, Paden Jarosz and speed event high point senior, Emily Byler, and junior Bailey Nobile. (Courtesy photo)