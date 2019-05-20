Lake Amon G. Carter closed

Due to Saturday’s rainfall that dropped almost three inches on the Bowie area, Lake Amon G. Carter has been closed to boat traffic once again.

City officials reported the closure Monday morning to The Bowie News. As of 9 a.m. on Monday the lake level was 923.33, and only 48 hours earlier it was at 921.67 mean sea level. The lake is full at 920 msl.

The lake had been closed on May 2 due to flooding after almost six inches of rain fell. It was reopened on May 16. With additional rainfall expected during the next few days it is unclear if the lake will reopen in time for the Memorial Day weekend traffic.