Marie “Penny” Williams

December 13, 1948 – May 4, 2019

GRAND PRAIRIE – Marie “Penny” Williams, 70, passed away on May 4, 2019 in Carrollton, TX.

A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fatima Cemetery in Abbott.

Penny was born on Dec. 13, 1948 in Waco, the daughter of Stephen and Frances (Smetak) Phillip. She attended South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. She worked in the accounting department of Glitsch Incorporated in Dallas for 15 years before retiring in 1995. Penny enjoyed gambling, gardening, being outside and taking care of her dogs. She was a member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Dallas.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Frances (Smetak) Phillip; brother, John Hardwick; and Aunt Millie and Uncle Ed McCaig.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzette Worley and husband Ray Braddock, Grand Prairie, and Carrie Lynn Little, Bowie; sister, Stefanie Huddleston, Dallas; grandchildren, Sarah Theresa Feinstein, Irving, Jacie Marie Little Woolf and wife Jocelyn, Madison Rae Little and Cooper James Little, Bowie; her lifelong companion, Michael Worley, Irving; her dog, Suzy Q; her former husband, Cary Molock; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the ASPCA of Dallas.

Arrangements entrusted to Aderhold Funeral Home in West, TX.

