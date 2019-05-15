Marker seeks new veteran names for Memorial Day

Time is running out to get names added to the Montague County Veteran’s Monument.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or be currently on active duty, or in the National Guard, and be a current or former resident of Montague County. All you need is proof of service (DD Form 214), a completed application form and $50.

If you can’t afford it let the veteran’s service office at Montague know, and they will take steps to make sure the name is added. The deadline to be included for Memorial Day additions is May 17.

Forms can be obtained online at the Montague County website or at the Montague County Veteran’s Service Office at the courthouse. Call the office at 940-894-6171 for additional information.