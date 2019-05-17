Melba Margaret Romine Brinkley

January 3, 1931 – May 13, 2019

BOWIE – Melba Margaret Romine Brinkley, 88, died on May 13, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 19 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 20 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1931 in the Salona Community near Bowie to Robert and Minnie (Bitner) Jones. She married Loyd Romine in December 1946 in Montague.

Brinkley was a dedicated homemaker, and worked with her husband farming in Montague all while raising her family of 10 children. She also worked in the kitchen of the Jim Bowie and Randy’s Kitchen restaurants in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd Romine; daughter, Mary Jones; sons, Joe Romine and Jimmy Romine; brother, Roscoe Jones; and sisters, Cleo Tipton, Bertie Savage, Faye Jones and Minnie Schuler.

She is survived by her children, Loyd Romine Jr., Comanche, OK, Wilma Lauderdale, Midland, Melba Marie Allred, Montgomery, AL, and Lonnie Romine, Doyle Romine, Thomas Romine and Lorene Beasley, all of Bowie; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.