Michael Fred Kiser

June 4, 1939 – May 3, 2019

BOWIE – Michael Fred Kiser, 79, died on May 3, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

Friends and family will gather from noon to 5 p.m. on May 25 at the Kiser farm to remember his life.

Kiser was born in Bowie and later married Linda Nell Blachly on Oct. 9, 1960. He worked for Texas Electric and lived in Nocona and Wichita Falls prior to transferring to the Eastland office as a branch manager. He was very active in the Eastland community serving in many service groups. He retired from Texas Electric in 1991.

He is also preceded in death by his mother, Athalee Kiser and father, Fred Kiser.

He is survived by a son, Kirk Kiser, Fort Worth; daughter, Lisa Kiser, Bowie; two sisters, Patty Fenoglio and Jan Fenoglio, both of Nocona; three grand-children; and three great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.