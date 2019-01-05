Montague County schools play 1A at regional tournament

The 1A Region III golf tournament was last week as athletes from Montague County competed for a chance to qualify for the state meet.

Played at the Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose, the boys played on April 22-23 and the girls, due to bad weather, played one round on April 25.

The Prairie Valley boys finished eighth out of 15 teams total. Only the top three teams qualified for state, but the Bulldogs did shoot a school record of 414 on the second day.

Individually, players can qualify by finishing in the top three among players whose teams did not finish in the top three.

Carter Lemon was tied for third place after shooting 83-87 for the tournament. He played a one hole playoff with a boy from Ector on the 18th hole. Unfortunately, it did not go his way.

Other Prairie Valley golfers included William Winkler shooting 104-108, Zakry Smith 117-110, Adam Priddy 120-108 and Shane Roof shooting 126-124.

Other Montague County boy golfers included Carson Rowlett from Forestburg who shot 112-111 and finished 58th overall and Paden Jarosz from Saint Jo who shot 113-119 and finished tied for 64th overall.

The girl’s tournament got rained out on the first day and the second day conditions allowed no roll on the soggy fairways.

The Saint Jo girls team shot 498 total with Hallie Hinds leading the team by shooting 104. Other team members saw Jayla Thomas shoot 116, Hannah Reyling 124 and Kassidy Pitman 144.

The Lady Bulldogs had two players qualify individually. Shelby Roof shot 121 and Molly Gilleland shot 142. While the scores where higher than usual for the pair, Sadler said they went for an aggressive mentality.

