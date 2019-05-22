Mosley signs to Midwestern State University

Daniel Mosley. The big-time centerpiece behind the Bowie boy’s basketball program’s first state title since 1974. The state championship game most valuable player. Named to numerous all-region and all-state teams. Has of course won several district and team MVPs.

On Tuesday Mosley signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Midwestern State University of Texas, the big division II college only 45 minutes away from home in Wichita Falls.

Mosley signed his letter of intent in front of a large crowd in the Bowie High School Library.

Mosley knows the education that comes along with the scholarship will be more important later in life than the ability to play college basketball.

He plans to major in criminal justice with the hope of going into the Air Force after college and he will work to get into the special operations program.

