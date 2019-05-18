New Nocona officials take oath of office

The Nocona City Council welcomed its newly elected members this week as they took the oath of office and began their terms.

Robert Fenoglio, who has served as mayor since 2007 returned to office as he ran unopposed on May 4. Robert Fuller and Don Davis took the oath as councilors. Fuller is new to the panel and Davis was an incumbent.

Tracy O’Neal will continue as mayor protem .

The council addressed numerous grant fund requests from the Type A and Type B Boards on a variety of projects. They were all approved. Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.