Nocona’s Rowdy Waters signs to play at Cedar Valley

By JORDAN NEAL

The Nocona High School boy’s basketball team Thursday saw Rowdy Waters sign his letter of intent to play basketball at Cedar Valley College in Lancaster.

Waters was still up in the air about his college future when he received an email for an open tryout for the Suns on April 27. Among the 50-60 players at the tryout, Waters stood out

"We were just playing five-on-five games and early on he pulled me aside and started talking to me and asked to sign me that day," Waters said. "I didn't really know what my college plan was. When this came up I thought it was a good opportunity for me to carry on with my next plan."