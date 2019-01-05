Pace Slow Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

(Family Features) Make dinner a cinch with these Slow Cooker Tacos. Seasoned with chili powder and ground cumin then slow-cooked for four hours with picante sauce, the meat can be shredded and served alongside your family’s favorite toppings for a stress-free meal.

Pace Slow Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos

1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 16-ounce jar Pace® Chunky Salsa or Pace® Picante Sauce-Medium

12 6-inch flour tortillas, warmed

Season chicken with chili powder and cumin. Place chicken into 6-quart slow cooker. Pour salsa over chicken. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours or until chicken is fork-tender. Remove chicken to work surface. Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Serve chicken in tortillas. Top with favorite toppings.

