Pace Slow Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

05/01/2019 EDIBLES 0

(Family Features) Make dinner a cinch with these Slow Cooker Tacos. Seasoned with chili powder and ground cumin then slow-cooked for four hours with picante sauce, the meat can be shredded and served alongside your family’s favorite toppings for a stress-free meal.

Pace Slow Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos

  • 1 1/2      pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1            teaspoon   chili powder
  • 2            teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1            16-ounce jar Pace® Chunky Salsa or Pace® Picante Sauce-Medium
  • 12          6-inch flour tortillas, warmed
  1. Season chicken with chili powder and cumin.  Place chicken into 6-quart slow cooker.  Pour salsa over chicken.
  2. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours or until chicken is fork-tender. Remove chicken to work surface.  Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Serve chicken in tortillas. Top with favorite toppings.

Recipe courtesy of Campbell’s Kitchen.

*


