Paint the County Blue Monday

“Paint the County Blue” at 7 p.m. on May 13 as Montague County is asked to come out and support its local law enforcement with an event at the Montague County Courthouse Veteran’s Memorial.

Program host, the Leadership Montague County Class of 2019, invites everyone to wear blue and come out to show your support for these local agencies.

LMC President Colm Murphy will bring the welcome, following by an opening prayer from Dave Woodberry.

Members of the county 4-H will be setting the flag and giving the pledge of allegiance.

Joe Caballero, pastor of the Montague County Cowboy Church, will bring the message.

The playing of Taps will conclude the evening along with a closing prayer given by Sheriff Marshall Thomas. Officers will turn their lights on during Taps.