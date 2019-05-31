Peter Dexter Finneran

July 4, 1944 – May 23, 2019

BOWIE – Peter Dexter Finneran, 74, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will be in Maryland at a later date.

Additional services will take place at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, were Peter’s father Jame Curtis Berry is interred. James Curtis Berry was a United States Marine and died serving his country in World War II.

Peter was born July 4, 1944 in Harrisburg, PA to James and Helen (Best) Berry. He proudly served his Country in the United States Navy as a 1st Class Petty officer and retired with 25 years of service. During his enlistment Peter served two tours in Vietnam. From 2006 to 2010 Peter was the commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets in Tampa, FL.

Peter is survived by his wife, Dee Rogers-Finneran; children, Tray Rogers, Chris Quarles, Kelly Finneran and Melinda Finneran; grandchildren, Courtney and Zack; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Adrina and Atty.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

