May Yard of the Month Winner Phyllis Matlock.

Congratulations to Phyllis Matlock, 1211 Anetta, who was named the May Bowie News Yard of the Month winner. We appreciate all the nominations being submitted, but it’s time to submit a nominee for June. Deadline is June 21 for announcement in the June 29 edition. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News. (News photo by Barbara Green)