Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for general election

Remember May 4 is election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Four voting centers will be open today: Nocona City Hall, 100 Cooke; Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut; Montague Community Room Annex, 11339 State Highway 59N and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.

There were 972 who cast ballots during early voting.

Items on the ballot include the county-wide Tier 2 proposition and a Nocona City Council race.