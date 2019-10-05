Post office to collect food Saturday

Fill a bag and help feed families.

Members of the United States Postal Service will be collecting food items on May 11. If you would like to donate bag healthy, nonperishable food items and place them by your mailbox for the letter carrier to pick up and deliver to food banks and pantries in the community.

Items to consider include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods including beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna in water, meat and sauce. No glass.