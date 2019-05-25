Saint Jo names Stevens new athletic director

Saint Jo has found its man as the school board voted unanimously on Monday to hire Mark Stevens as the program’s new athletic director/head football and baseball coach.

Stevens comes from Muenster, serving as an assistant football and baseball coach in his seven years there. Along with his 25 years of coaching experience, Stevens has had stocks in Karnes City, Van Vleck, Taft, Louise and Era as well.

Stevens does have experience in the athletic director role while he was at Louise.

Before coaching, Stevens graduated from Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma. He wrestled at Indiana University before graduating from Oklahoma State University.

While at Muenster, the baseball team has played the Panthers several times the last couple of seasons. Seeing the athletes in person and watching from afar the type of success several sports programs have had the last couple of seasons did not go unnoticed by him.

“I remember commenting to one of the coaches that it looks like they got things turned around over there,” Stevens said. “I wasn’t looking, but Mr. Eldridge, I’ve known him for a long time and he gave me a call asking if I knew anyone who would be interested. I told him I would be interested.”

After meeting with Eldridge and the principals, Anderson realized that with a good staff already in place and many sports already heading in the right direction with good young talent coming up, the job became more attractive to him.

