Saint Jo’s Schlieve takes Clarksville job

Saint Jo’s Derek Schlieve has been named the new athletic director and football coach at Clarksville.

Schlieve was officially named to the position on May 7 after a board meeting at Clarksville. The Tigers are a 2A school that plays 11-man football.

“I am excited about the opportunities at Clarksville,” Schlieve said. “Looking forward to getting things started there.”

Schlieve served as the Panthers’ athletic director, head football and baseball coach the last two years. In football, his teams put up a 13-8 record and the baseball program has won more games each of the last two seasons than the program had the three previous seasons combined. Last year’s baseball team made it all the way to the regional quarterfinals.

“I am very grateful to Saint Jo,” Schlieve said. “A lot of great people there. We appreciate the people who gave a ton of support. We appreciate the athletes working and buying in. I feel like the last two years at Saint Jo were a pretty special run and we are happy for our chance to be a part of it.”

Principal Katie Morman was supportive of Schlieve’s decision to leave for Clarksville.

“His career aspirations to move up in classification and pursue coaching at a larger Texas school is respected,” Morman said. “Ultimately, it is a huge compliment to Saint Jo that our success as an entire district creates opportunity for an employee who wants to move to a larger school.”

