Shirley Kindsfather

November 22, 1942 – May 13, 2019

NOCONA – Shirley Kindsfather, 76, died on May 13, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on May 15 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on May 16 at Longbranch Cemetery in Montague County.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1942 to Clyde and Faye Wallace Farris in Montague County Texas. Kindsfather worked as a beautician for 20 years and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. She married Lee Roy Kindsfather on Nov. 29, 1962 in Nocona.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Roy Kindsfather, Nocona; sons, Carl Kindsfather, Nocona, Danny Kindsfather, Bowie and Stacy Kindsfather, Nocona; sister, Sherry Ann Fowler, Bowie; brother, Jimmy Farris, Ryan, OK; seven grandchildren and three great grandbabies on the way.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.