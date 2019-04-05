Siblings earn val/sal honors at Montague School

Kate Sherwin

The Montague Independent School District staff announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the eighth grade graduating class of 2019.

Kate Sherwin, daughter of Russ and Michelle Sherwin of Montague is the valedictorian.

Mike Sherwin, son of Russ and Michelle Sherwin of Montague is the salutatorian. Both students will be attending Saint Jo High School.

Montague’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. on May 23.