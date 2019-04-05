Ad

Siblings earn val/sal honors at Montague School

05/04/2019 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Montague School where a new addition is being planned which will be located on the parking lot area between the building and playground. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Kate Sherwin

The Montague Independent School District staff announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the eighth grade graduating class of 2019.
Kate Sherwin, daughter of Russ and Michelle Sherwin of Montague is the valedictorian.
Mike Sherwin, son of Russ and Michelle Sherwin of Montague is the salutatorian. Both students will be attending Saint Jo High School.
Montague’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. on May 23.

Mike Sherwin

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes