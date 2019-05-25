Splash Day, which opens the swimming season for the Bowie city pool, will take place from 1-5 p.m. on May 27 with free swimming.
Regular hours for the pool will be 1-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Daily cost is $3.
Summer Rec runs June 3-June 28. Youngsters ages 5-15 are invited to attend from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. Cost is $2 per day or $25 for a Summer Rec pass. Permission forms are available at the pool and the city office, and must be turned in the first day of participation.
Splash Day on Monday in Bowie
