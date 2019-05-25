Staffing vacancies dominate BISD meeting

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees welcomed new Superintendent Blake Enlow to his first meeting Monday as the board tackled a series of personnel topics during a lengthy executive session.

Board President Jacky Betts welcomed Enlow to his first meeting. While much of the agenda centered on routine monthly and school year-end business, most of the meeting was in executive session tackling personnel topics.

The district is facing vacancies for high school principal following Enlow’s appointment to superintendent ; elementary principal and assistant principal; chief financial officer; athletic director and head football coach and several other teaching positions. Trustees went into closed session 6:35 p.m. and returned to open session at 9:30 p.m. No action was taken afterward.

