Summer movie series opens on June 7

Summer time has arrived with it comes the family-friendly fun Outdoor Movie Night series beginning June 7 in downtown Bowie.

Showing on the large, inflatable screen will be “Show Dogs,” rated PG. This comedy follows a K-9 police dog and his human partner as they go undercover at a prestigious dog show to locate a stolen panda. This unlikely pairing has to recruit an all-cast of animal helpers to solve their biggest case in this entertaining film. It is a simple, fun plot especially for dog-lovers.

Bowie Community Development invites everyone to come and enjoy a night under the stars. Members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department will have the concession stand open for movie-goers.

Popcorn, hot dogs, drinks, and candy will be on sale starting one hour prior to show time (dusk/dark). Bring blankets and lawn chairs for this fun, free movie.

The series continues this summer with another downtown movie on July 5 and the summer series ends at the city pool with movie night on Aug. 9.