Sylvia Nioma (Shrum) Bowles

February 2, 1931 – May 25, 2019

NOCONA – Sylvia Nioma (Shrum) Bowles, 88, died on May 25, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on May 28 at the Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on May 29 at Hardy Cemetery.

Bowles was born on Feb. 2, 1931 in Hardy to Joseph Henry Shrum and Mary Elizabeth (Branch) Shrum. She married James Edward Bowles in April 1948.

She is preceded in death by husband, James Bowles; son, Edward Dale Bowles; parents, Joseph and Mary Shrum; and siblings, Otis Shrum, Jack shrum, James Shrum, Lucille Shrum, Opal Voss, Connie Welch, Levada Noles and Bertha Jo Montgomery.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara Grace, Nocona; son, David Bowles, Henrietta; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.