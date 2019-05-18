The Chair Affair returns to Bowie Chamber calendar

On June 14, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting The Chair Affair, an annual auction fundraiser.

The event was inspired by the very items it’s featuring – chairs. For an individual, a chair provides a place of support. For a business, the chamber of commerce offers the same.

The evening will be filled with networking, delicious food, live entertainment and an exciting semi-silent auction.

Individuals and local businesses are donating chairs to be featured in the auction. Items displayed at the event will include new chairs purchased for indoor and outdoor use, repurposed chairs with a new twist on life and artistic chair creations sure to add interest to any space.

Mark your calendars for 7 p.m. on June 15 at the Bowie Community Center. Get your tickets now for $20 by calling the chamber office.

If you or your business are interested in donating a chair, call Chamber Membership Director Debbie Herriage at 940-872-1173.