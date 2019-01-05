Three BISD campuses earn HRS certifications

It has been an exciting few weeks for three schools within the Bowie Independent School District as the intermediate school achieved its Level 1 certification in the Marzano High Reliability Schools™ and the elementary and high school achieved Level 2.

The school staffs were recently informed of the certifications. Level 1 relates to “safe and collaborative schools.” Marzano states this is the foundation for every level that follows because without such a culture student achievement will be compromised.

Principal Russell Black said attaining level 1 is an ongoing commitment to provide the safest and most reliable schools possible. Members of the team include Black, Kelly Roth, Cindy Benton, Karen Hancock and Darla Lasater.

Level 2 certification means schools have established “Effective Teaching in Every Classroom,” which focuses on the responsibility of both school leaders and teachers in ensuring high-quality instruction. Day-to-day operations are addressed in evaluated in level 2.

Bowie Junior High School earned Level 2 last May.

