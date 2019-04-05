Time to submit names for May Yard of the Month

It’s time to submit your nominations for the May Bowie News Yard of the Month.

Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News, plus a plant provided by Brookshire’s.

Deadline to submit a nomination of the May Yard of the Month is May 24. The yard contest will continue through June.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com.

If you email follow-up with a phone call to make sure it arrives. Please include the name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee. The winner will be announced in the May 29 edition.

Nominations for Yard of the Month will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.

The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep for your neighborhood, as well as the environment.

It is an all out effort to create clean, beautiful neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria considered in the selection will include:

•Ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

•Landscaping also will be considered, but should also include not only annuals for the season, but permanent landscaping such as shrubs or decorative structures.