Trusten B. Woolf

Trusten B. Woolf
December 28, 1925 – April 30, 2019
BOWIE – Trusten B. Woolf, a lifetime resident, 93, passed away on April 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on May 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.
Trusten was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy in the Pacific in 1944-1945 on the U.S.S. Panamint.
He was a carpenter by trade, but also will be fondly remembered as a talented musician, who played his wonderful “Texas-style” “fiddle” music in several western swing bands during a period of some 20 to 30 years.
Trusten is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wanda M. Woolf; four children, Lois Harris and husband Ralph, Delbert L. Woolf, Janis Lawdermilk and husband David, and Michael C. Woolf and wife Ellen all of Bowie; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
