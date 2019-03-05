Tyler Wade Nelson

May 31, 1999 – April 29, 2019

BOWIE – Tyler Wade Nelson, 19, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Vernon, TX.

The family received friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 2 prior to the service at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on May 2 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Rex Hamilton and Pastor Jack Faught officiating.

Tyler was born on May 31, 1999 in Lewisville to Mark Jr. and Shannon (Faught) Nelson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 2018. In high school he enjoyed playing basketball and was a member of the 2017-2018 State Champion basketball team.

Tyler worked for North Texas State Hospital in Vernon. He enjoyed playing PlayStation 4 and Fortnite, and singing.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Mark and Shannon Nelson, Bowie; sister, Sheridan Nelson, Lubbock; twin brother, Briar Nelson, Bowie; grandparents, Archie and Ruby Eddleman, Ponder, Mark Sr. and Karen Nelson, Valley View, and Diana Nelson, Bowie; aunts, and uncles Matthew and Allison Nelson, Valley View, Charles and Mendy Bingham, Valley View, Erich and Shelley Graben, Rhome, and Jack and Claire Faught, Brandon, MS; numerous great aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

