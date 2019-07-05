Victor “Bullet” Adell Phillips

May 14, 1944 – May 5, 2019

BOWIE – Victor “Bullet” Adell Phillips, 74, died on May 5, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on May 7 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Chaplain Phillip Weitner officiating.

Phillips was born on May 14, 1944 in Cushing, OK to Vernon and Geneva (Austin) Phillips. He was a truck driver for more than 50 years and recently worked part time as a porter for Lipscomb Auto Center in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward Michael Phillips and brother, Billy Wayne Phillips.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Simon, Switzerland and Kelvin Ray Cockerham, Showlow, AZ; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren and brother, J.D. Phillips, California.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.