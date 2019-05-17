William Lloyd Walker Sr.

June 24, 1958 – May 14, 2019

BOWIE – William “Big Bill” Lloyd Walker Sr., 60, died on May 14, 2019 in Bowie.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and a memorial services to be at a later date.

Walker was born on June 24, 1958 in Barksdale, LA to Arthur and Bobbie (Snell) Walker. He attended high school in Denver, CO. He moved to Bowie in 1984 and worked for many years as a painter with his father-in-law Steve Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Jo Walker; wife, Debbie Steggly Walker and brother, Donny Walker.

He is survived by his children, Mary Jo Benavidez, William “Little Bill” Walker, Richard Steggly and Johnathan Walker, all of Bowie; father, Arthur Walker, California; first wife, Georgia “Jo Ann” Martinez, Bowie; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.