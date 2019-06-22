The 53rd annual Jim Bowie Days Festival events get underway this weekend with the annual bass fishing tournament on June 23 at Lake Amon G. Carter.

The tournament kicks off at 6 a.m. at the Selma Park Boat Ramp. Check-in will be from 5 to 6 a.m. Fishermen should be in line for the weigh-in by 1 p.m. Entry fees for a two-man team is $100.

Rodeo events begin Monday with the Added Money 4D Barrel Races. Pre-entry for the barrel race and expos will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday via text only to 940-366-2812. See the full schedule of activities in your weekend Bowie News including details on how to register for the week’s rodeo events.