All-district baseball awards for Saint Jo

06/19/2019 SPORTS 0

Connor Thompson was named to the first team all-district as an infielder.

The Saint Jo baseball all district awards are out as several Panthers were honored for their play within the district with Perrin-Whitt.
Named to the first team were Connor Thompson, Tyler Cook and Wyatt Geurin. Preston Lyons and Logan Morman were named to the second team all-district.
Honorable mention awards went to Brock Durham, Jace Johnson, Trevor Conner, Eli Jones and Chance Bennett.

