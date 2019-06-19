All-district baseball awards for Saint Jo

The Saint Jo baseball all district awards are out as several Panthers were honored for their play within the district with Perrin-Whitt.

Named to the first team were Connor Thompson, Tyler Cook and Wyatt Geurin. Preston Lyons and Logan Morman were named to the second team all-district.

Honorable mention awards went to Brock Durham, Jace Johnson, Trevor Conner, Eli Jones and Chance Bennett.